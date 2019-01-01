City of Glasgow ChorusFormed 1983
City of Glasgow Chorus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1983
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d2a010fc-40ef-42c9-8ab9-1e8271b6a149
City of Glasgow Chorus Biography (Wikipedia)
The City of Glasgow Chorus was founded in 1983 by Graham Taylor, who is still its Music Director. It has a policy of seeking out less familiar pieces in the mainstream choral repertoire. The City of Glasgow Chorus Trust is a Company limited by guarantee, with charitable status. It is registered in Scotland (113563), and its Registered Charity number is SC 004791.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
City of Glasgow Chorus Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist