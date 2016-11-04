Eve Belle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d29e2c5a-fc02-4425-a5ad-8345b6436aa0
Eve Belle Performances & Interviews
Eve Belle Tracks
Sort by
Standing Still
Eve Belle
Standing Still
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Standing Still
Last played on
Harbour
Eve Belle
Harbour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harbour
Last played on
Too Young To Feel This Old
Eve Belle
Too Young To Feel This Old
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Too Young To Feel This Old
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist