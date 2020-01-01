Domingo Garcia Hindoyan (born in Caracas, February 15, 1980) is a Venezuelan-Swiss conductor. He began his music studies as a violinist and member of the Venezuelan musical education program El Sistema. He went on to study conducting in Europe at the Haute Ecole de Musique de Genève with Laurent Gay. In 2012, he was invited to join the Allianz International Conductor’s Academy, where he worked with the London Philharmonic and The Philharmonia Orchestra, under conductors Esa-Pekka Salonen and Sir Andrew Davis, as well as masterclasses with Bernard Haitink.