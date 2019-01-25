Tiffany Renee Darwish (born October 2, 1971), simply known by her mononym Tiffany, is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and former teen icon. She is most notable for her 1987 cover of "I Think We're Alone Now,” a song originally recorded by Tommy James and the Shondells in 1967. Released as the second single from her eponymous album, Tiffany, the song quickly became a teen anthem. Thanks to an original mall tour, "The Beautiful You: Celebrating The Good Life Shopping Mall Tour '87", Tiffany found commercial success; both the single and the album peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts, respectively. The singles "Could've Been" and "I Saw Him Standing There", a cover version of The Beatles' "I Saw Her Standing There", followed soon after, with the former also claiming the No. 1 position on the Hot 100.

Although Tiffany's second album, Hold an Old Friend's Hand, managed to yield a top-10 single and chart in the upper register of the Billboard 200 in 1988, and ultimately became a platinum-selling album, it failed to replicate the success of her debut album. The 1990s had two additional releases, 1990's New Inside and the Asia-exclusive Dreams Never Die, both of which failed to rekindle substantial interest. Tiffany returned in 2001 with her first album in six years, The Color of Silence. While the album received some minor critical success, it failed to achieve any significant standing. Since then, Tiffany recorded four additional full-length albums, including an album of 1980s cover songs, focusing on a variety of genres, including country and dance, and she continues to tour. Outside of music, Tiffany posed nude in Playboy and guest-starred in several television shows, including Celebrity Fit Club, Australia's version of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and Hulk Hogan's Celebrity Championship Wrestling, and the movies Necrosis, Mega Piranha, and Mega Python vs. Gatoroid, the latter co-starring fellow 1980s teen idol and...