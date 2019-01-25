Sibrydion
Sibrydion are a band based in Cardiff, originally from Waunfawr in north Wales, formed by brothers Osian (keyboards) and Meilir Gwynedd (vocals, guitar), formerly in the band Big Leaves.
Disgyn Amdanat Ti
Naw Bywyd
Cadw'r Blaidd O'r Drws
Blithdraphlith
Drost Y Byd I Gyd
Audarme
Chiwawas
Twll y Mwg
Dafad Ddu
Codi Cestyll
Clywch! Clywch!
Dawns Y Dwpis
Diasbedain
Gweld Y Goleuni
Coelio'r Clwydda
Gwyn Dy Fyd
