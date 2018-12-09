Jennifer HigdonBorn 31 December 1963
Jennifer Higdon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1962-12-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d290f880-28bb-4985-b6e5-de678b0077cb
Jennifer Higdon Biography (Wikipedia)
Jennifer Elaine Higdon (born December 31, 1962) is an American composer of classical music and composition teacher. She has received many awards including the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Music for her Violin Concerto and two Grammy Awards for Best Contemporary Classical Composition - the first in 2009 for her Percussion Concerto, the second in 2018 for her Viola Concerto. The latter was on an album of her music, Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto, and Oboe Concerto, that won the 2018 Grammy for Best Classical Compendium.
Jennifer Higdon Tracks
Summer Shimmers
Summer Shimmers
Racing through Stars (Scenes from the Poet's Dreams)
Racing through Stars (Scenes from the Poet's Dreams)
Pale Yellow (Piano Trio)
Pale Yellow (Piano Trio)
Quiet Art (Impressions)
Quiet Art (Impressions)
Blue Cathedral
Blue Cathedral
Orchestra
Piano Trio
Piano Trio
Blue Cathedral
Blue Cathedral
Dooryard Bloom
Dooryard Bloom
Orchestra
Blue Cathedral
Blue Cathedral
Chaconni (Violin Concerto)
Chaconni (Violin Concerto)
Percussion Concerto (excerpt)
Percussion Concerto (excerpt)
All Things Majestic: String Lake
All Things Majestic: String Lake
Fly Forward (Violin Concerto)
Fly Forward (Violin Concerto)
Piano Trio (I. Pale Yellow)
Piano Trio (I. Pale Yellow)
Smash
Smash
Ensemble
An exaltation of larks (excerpt)
An exaltation of larks (excerpt)
Southern Harmony Soft Summers
Southern Harmony Soft Summers
Performer
blue cathedral
blue cathedral
Performer
Blue Cathedral
Blue Cathedral
Violin Concerto (dedicated to Hahn) - 3rd movement "Fly Forward"
