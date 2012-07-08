Bébé MangaBorn 1951. Died 1 July 2011
Bébé Manga
1951
Bébé Manga Biography
Elizabeth Bessem Ayamo Manga (27 November 1948 – 1 July 2011), also known as Bébé Manga, was a Cameroonian makossa singer whose best-known song is "Ami O". She is considered one of the most popular makossa singers of the 1980s.
Bébé Manga Tracks
Amie
Bébé Manga
Amie
Amie
Ame
Bébé Manga
Ame
Ame
