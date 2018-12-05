Ricky WarwickBorn 11 July 1966
Ricky Warwick
1966-07-11
Ricky Warwick Biography (Wikipedia)
Ricky Warwick (born 11 July 1966, Newtownards, County Down, Northern Ireland) is a Northern Irish musician and songwriter, and the lead singer with Black Star Riders and Thin Lizzy. He is also the frontman for the Scottish hard rock band The Almighty, with whom he achieved chart success in the UK throughout the 1990s, although the band is currently on hiatus. Warwick has released several solo albums and performed with a variety of other bands and artists, and also fronts his own band, The Fighting Hearts, to showcase his solo material.
Three Sides To Every Story
Three Sides To Every Story
Last played on
When Patsy Cline Was Crazy
When Patsy Cline Was Crazy
Last played on
Arms Of Belfast Town
Arms Of Belfast Town
Last played on
If You're Not Going To Leave Me
Celebrating Sinking
Celebrating Sinking
Presbyterian Homesick Blues
The Road To Damascus Street
Hearts On Trees
Hearts On Trees
Tank McCullough Saturdays
Tank McCullough Saturdays
When Patsy Cline Was Crazy (And Guy Mitchell Sang The Blues)
Ghost Town Road
Ghost Town Road
Last played on
Damascus Street
Damascus Street
Last played on
Bound For Glory
Bound For Glory
Last played on
Belfast Confetti
Belfast Confetti
Last played on
Shake Some Action
Shake Some Action
Last played on
The Church Of Paranoia
The Church Of Paranoia
Last played on
Star Of The Co Down
Star Of The Co Down
Last played on
born fightin
born fightin
Last played on
patsy cline
patsy cline
Last played on
Can't Wait For Tomorrow
The Arms Of Belfast
The Arms Of Belfast
Last played on
