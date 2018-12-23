Kaare Hansen
Kaare Hansen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d28ee47a-592e-413f-87ff-5f4c16f32f4e
Kaare Hansen Tracks
Sort by
Wie ein Kind: "Wiegen Lied"; "Fruhlings-Lied"; "Trauermarsch"
Per Nørgård
Wie ein Kind: "Wiegen Lied"; "Fruhlings-Lied"; "Trauermarsch"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kysz7.jpglink
Wie ein Kind: "Wiegen Lied"; "Fruhlings-Lied"; "Trauermarsch"
Last played on
3 Rose Gardens Songs (1919)
Rued Langgaard
3 Rose Gardens Songs (1919)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0w36.jpglink
3 Rose Gardens Songs (1919)
Last played on
Two Faery Songs - "O shed no tear"; "Ah! Woe is me!"
Ole Buck
Two Faery Songs - "O shed no tear"; "Ah! Woe is me!"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stgl6.jpglink
Two Faery Songs - "O shed no tear"; "Ah! Woe is me!"
Last played on
Back to artist