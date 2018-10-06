Charles Uzzell-EdwardsBorn 1968
Charles Uzzell-Edwards
1968
Charles Uzzell-Edwards Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Uzzell-Edwards (born in South Wales[citation needed] in 1968) is a graffiti artist known by the moniker "Pure Evil". He is the son of Welsh painter John Uzzell Edwards.
