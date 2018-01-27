SquireBritish mod band founded in the 1970's
Lost Again (Olderic Remix) (feat. Vette)
Lost Again (Olderic Remix) (feat. Vette)
Walking Down The King's Road
Walking Down The King's Road
Upcoming Events
30
Mar
2019
Squire
Marine Court Hotel, Colwyn Bay, UK
12
Apr
2019
Squire, Secret Affair
The Brook, Southampton, UK
13
Apr
2019
Squire, Secret Affair
Gloucester Guildhall, Gloucester, UK
19
Apr
2019
Squire, Secret Affair
Old Fire Station, Carlisle, UK
20
Apr
2019
Squire, Secret Affair
Brewery Arts Centre, Blackpool, UK
