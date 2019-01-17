Stan RidgwayBorn 5 April 1954
Stan Ridgway
1954-04-05
Stan Ridgway Biography
Stanard "Stan" Ridgway (born April 5, 1954) is an American multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter and film and television composer known for his distinctive voice, dramatic lyrical narratives, and eclectic solo albums. He was the original lead singer and a founding member of the band Wall of Voodoo.
Stan Ridgway Tracks
Camouflage
Stan Ridgway
Camouflage
Camouflage
Camouflage
S. Ridgway, N/A & Stan Ridgway
Camouflage
Camouflage
Don't Box Me In
Stan Ridgway
Don't Box Me In
Don't Box Me In
Your Rockin' Chair
Stan Ridgway
Your Rockin' Chair
Your Rockin' Chair
