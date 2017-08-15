Paul OliverBlues and architecture. Born 25 May 1927. Died 15 August 2017
Paul Oliver
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1927-05-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d2826c5f-71aa-446b-b386-14e12d41a0d2
Paul Oliver Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Hereford Oliver MBE (25 May 1927 – 15 August 2017) was an English architectural historian and writer on the blues and other forms of African-American music. He was equally distinguished in both fields, although it is likely that aficionados of one of his specialties were not aware of his expertise in the other. He wrote some of the first scholarly studies of blues music, and his commentary and research have been influential.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Oliver Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist