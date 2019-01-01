Nikita Storojev is a Russian bass opera singer.

Nikita was born in 1950 in Harbin, China. His family moved back to Russia in 1955. He studied philosophy at the University of Sverdlovsk from 1970-1972, but then turned to music, studying voice at the Mussorgsky Conservatory of Yekaterinburg from 1972-1975, and then at the Moscow Conservatory from 1975-1978. Among his teachers were Ian Voutiras and renowned Russian bass Evgeny Nesterenko. Upon winning the prestigious Tchaikovsky Competition, he became principal soloist for 5 years in the Bolshoi Theatre and the Moscow Philharmonic Society.

Nikita Storojev performs in the world's major opera houses, concert halls and international festivals in Vienna, Paris, London, Milan, New York, San Francisco, Florence, Munich, Tokyo and Berlin. His vast repertoire consists of over 50 operatic roles and more than 300 classical songs.

He has twenty-five commercial CDs and five DVDs, performed and recorded under the direction of conductors such as Mstislav Rostropovich, Vladimir Ashkenazy, Sir John Pritchard, Claudio Abbado, Neeme Jarvi, John Nelson, Marius Jansons, Gennady Rozhdestvenski etc., and with singers such as Plácido Domingo, Luciano Pavarotti etc.