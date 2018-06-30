Gunther SchullerBorn 22 November 1925. Died 21 June 2015
Gunther Schuller
1925-11-22
Gunther Schuller Biography (Wikipedia)
Gunther Alexander Schuller (November 22, 1925 – June 21, 2015) was an American composer, conductor, horn player, author, historian and jazz musician.
Piano Concerto in F sharp minor (Op.20) (no title; Andante; no title)
Alexander Scriabin
Overture: Treemonisha
Scott Joplin
Seven Studies on Themes of Paul Klee
Gunther Schuller
Kleiner Blauer Teufel (7 Studies on themes of Paul Klee)
Gunther Schuller
Treemonisha (Overture & Act 3 Aria)
Scott Joplin
7 Studies on themes of Paul Klee for orchestra
Gunther Schuller
Variations on a theme of Haydn (Op.56a) "St Antoni Chorale"
Johannes Brahms
Concertino For Jazz Quartet And Orchestra - 2nd mvt
Gunther Schuller
Concertino for Jazz Quartet and Orchestra (3rd mvt)
Gunther Schuller
Seven Studies on Themes of Paul Klee
Gunther Schuller
Abstraction
Alvin Brehm
Grand Concerto for Percussion and Keyboards - ending
Gunther Schuller
Little Blue Devil (from Seven studies on themes of Paul Klee)
Gunther Schuller
All About Rosie
Gunther Schuller
A Real Slow Drag (Treemonisha, Act 3)
Carmen Balthrop, Cora Johnson, Chorus and Orchestra of Houston Grand Opera & Scott Joplin
Solace; The Entertainer; Pineapple Rag
Marvin Hamlisch
Extracts from Treemonisha, Act 3
Betty Allen
Treemonisha (Prelude to Act 3)
Orchestra of Houston Grand Opera & Scott Joplin
The Wasp Nest; The Rescue; We will rest awhile; Going home; Aunt Dinah has Blowed the Horn (Treemonisha, Act 2)
Raymond Bazemore, Dwight Ransom, Carmen Balthrop, Curtis Rayam, Chorus and Orchestra of Houston Grand Opera & Scott Joplin
Treemonisha - opera in 3 acts [reconstr. various]
Scott Joplin
Treemonisha - opera in 3 acts [reconstr. various]
Scott Joplin
Elite syncopations - ballet [from rags mostly by Joplin], arr. de Lisle, Schuller, Sponhaltz, Stark, Docker and Gammon
Scott Joplin
Proms 1966: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
1966-09-13T23:59:22
13
Sep
1966
Proms 1966: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
