Ney Rosauro (born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on October 24, 1952) is a Brazilian composer, percussionist and pedagogue.

His more than 100 compositions include solos for marimba, vibraphone and multi-percussion setups, as well as music for percussion ensembles and several concerti for solo percussion and orchestras. A common theme in his work is the use of traditional Brazilian melodies, rhythm and melodies to create music with Brazilian roots.

He studied Compositions and Conducting at the Universidade de Brasília, in Brasília, Brazil, where he received his bachelor's degree. He then attended the Musikhochschule Wuerzburg (Germany) with Prof. Siegfried Fink, where he achieved master's degree. He got his DMA at University of Miami in Coral Gables, FL where he was Director of Percussion Studies from 2000 to 2010.

From 1977 to 1987 he taught percussion at EMB (Escola de Musica de Brasilia) and played timpani and percussion at the Orquestra do Teatro Nacional de Brasilia. From 1987 until 2000 he directed the Percussion Department at the Federal Universidade Federal de Santa Maria, in Santa Maria, RS, Brazil.