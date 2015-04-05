Gloriæ Dei Cantores (Latin for "Singers to the Glory of God") is a 40 voice choir based in Orleans, Massachusetts, under the direction of Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Richard K. Pugsley.

Gloriæ Dei Cantores holds a passionate dedication to illuminate truth and beauty through choral artistry, receiving extensive critical acclaim for its artistic elegance, performance authenticity, and compelling spirituality. "Beautifully finished but richly emotional", The Boston Globe;[full citation needed] "Seamless ensemble, seductive phrasing", Los Angeles Times.[full citation needed]

Sharing its vision of inspiration and hope, the choir performed in 23 countries in Europe, Asia, and North America. The choir sings in 18 languages, and has appeared on the concert stage and in recordings with such artists as Gerre Hancock, Keith Lockhart, John Williams, Vladimir Minin, Samuel Adler, Mark O'Connor, Stephen Cleobury, George Guest, Daniel Pinkham, and Margaret Hillis.

Their catalog of 46 recordings showcases an expansive repertoire that encompasses both masterworks and rarely performed musical treasures from Gregorian chant to the twenty-first century, distributed through Naxos of America. "Lovely, pure and radiant", Gramophone;[full citation needed] "Rapturous a cappella passages", Chicago Tribune.[full citation needed]