Mikhail Fabianovich Gnessin (Russian: Михаил Фабианович Гнесин; sometimes transcribed Gnesin; 2 February [O.S. 21 January] 1883 – 5 May 1957) was a Russian Jewish composer and teacher. Gnessin's works The Maccabeans and The Youth of Abraham earned him the nickname the "Jewish Glinka".