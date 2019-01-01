Mikhail Fabianovich GnessinBorn 2 February 1883. Died 5 May 1957
Mikhail Fabianovich Gnessin
1883-02-02
Biography (Wikipedia)
Mikhail Fabianovich Gnessin (Russian: Михаил Фабианович Гнесин; sometimes transcribed Gnesin; 2 February [O.S. 21 January] 1883 – 5 May 1957) was a Russian Jewish composer and teacher. Gnessin's works The Maccabeans and The Youth of Abraham earned him the nickname the "Jewish Glinka".
