Royal CanoeFormed 2006
Royal Canoe
2006
Royal Canoe Biography (Wikipedia)
Royal Canoe is a Canadian indie pop band from Winnipeg and Steinbach, Manitoba.
Royal Canoe Tracks
Exodus of the year
Exodus of the year
Bathtubs
Bathtubs
Hold Onto The Metal
Hold Onto The Metal
Upcoming Events
6
Feb
2019
Royal Canoe
Thousand Island, London, UK
