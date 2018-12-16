Gary Haisman (29 January 1958 – 28 November 2018) was an English singer, who was one of three acts who had a No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart as a featured performer on D Mob's A Little Bit of This, a Little Bit of That album (Cathy Dennis and LRS were the others). His contribution to the set was the two-sided track "We Call It Acieed"/"Trance Dance", which was D Mob's first of four straight No. 1 hits on the Dance chart in 1989.