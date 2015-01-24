Morris White
Morris White
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d275f0a1-01ec-47e6-8873-46b906154ab2
Morris White Tracks
Sort by
Mama, I Wanna Make Rhythm
CAB CALLOWAY, CAB CALLOWAY, Foots Thomas, Andy Brown, Irving Randolph, Doc Cheatham, Garvin Bushell, Claude Jones, Morris White, DePriest Wheeler, Keg Johnson, Leon "Chu" Berry, Lammar Wright & Benny Payne
Mama, I Wanna Make Rhythm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mama, I Wanna Make Rhythm
Composer
Last played on
Back to artist