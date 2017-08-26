David IzenzonBorn 17 May 1932. Died 8 October 1979
David Izenzon
1932-05-17
David Izenzon Biography (Wikipedia)
David Izenzon (May 17, 1932 – October 8, 1979) was an American jazz double bassist.
David Izenzon Tracks
St Louis Blues
Jaki Byard
St Louis Blues
St Louis Blues
Chappaqua Suite Part II
Ornette Coleman
Chappaqua Suite Part II
Chappaqua Suite Part II
Ballad
David Izenzon
Ballad
Ballad
