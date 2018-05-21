Kassidy was a Scottish alternative folk rock band. The band consisted of Barrie-James O'Neill (vocals, piano and guitar), Hamish Fingland (vocals and guitar), Lewis Andrew (vocals, guitar, accordion and keyboard) and Chris Potter (vocals and guitar). The band was formed in late 2009 in Glasgow.

The quartet met through friends' bands and fortunate pub encounters. Kassidy began writing and recording their music in a share house, which they later converted to a personal studio. They released three EP's, the second entitled The Rubbergum EP Volume 2 on 16 August 2010.

To follow their EPs, Kassidy released their debut album Hope St. on 21 March 2011.

They released their second album One Man Army on 30 April 2012.

The band toured along with Lana Del Rey from 3 April 2013 to 31 May 2013 on her Paradise Tour in Europe. The same year, the frontman Barrie-James O'Neill collaborated with Del Rey on a cover of "Summer Wine" originally composed by Lee Hazlewood, and appeared in its music video with Del Rey.