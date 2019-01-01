A Friend in LondonFormed 2005
A Friend in London
2005
A Friend in London Biography (Wikipedia)
A Friend in London was a Danish pop rock and rock band that represented Denmark in the Eurovision Song Contest 2011 in Düsseldorf, Germany, with the song "New Tomorrow" and took 5th place in the final with 134 points. The group announced their split in 2014.
