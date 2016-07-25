Son SealsBorn 13 August 1942. Died 20 December 2004
Son Seals
1942-08-13
Son Seals Biography (Wikipedia)
Frank "Son" Seals (August 13, 1942 – December 20, 2004) was an American electric blues guitarist and singer.
In 2009, Seals was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Son Seals Tracks
Cotton Picking Blues
Son Seals
Cotton Picking Blues
Cotton Picking Blues
Lonesome Christmas
Son Seals
Lonesome Christmas
Lonesome Christmas
Son Seals Links
