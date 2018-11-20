Patrizia CiofiBorn 1967
Patrizia Ciofi
1967
Patrizia Ciofi Biography (Wikipedia)
Patrizia Ciofi (born 7 June 1967) is an Italian operatic coloratura soprano.
Patrizia Ciofi Tracks
Duetto Buffo di due Gatti
Gioachino Rossini
The Marriage of Figaro: Act 1, 'Eviiva!... Non Piu andrai'
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Le Nozze Di Figaro (Act 3 Finale)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Marriage of Figaro - Act 2 Scenes 10 & 11
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Marriage of Figaro (Act 4: conclusion)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sull' aria... Che soave zeffiretto (The Marriage of Figaro)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Pian pianin le andro... Pace, pace (The Marriage of Figaro)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Gianni Schicchi (extract)
Giacomo Puccini
Gianni Schicchi - Povero Buoso!
Giacomo Puccini
The Marriage of Figaro: Overture & opening Duettino
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sosarme: "Per le porte del tormento"
George Frideric Handel
Marriage of Figaro, Act II: 'Signori, di fuori; Ah, signor... signor'
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
O dolcissmi lumi (L'Orfeo)
Claudio Monteverdi
'Su l'aria' (Le Nozze di Figaro, Act III)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Act 2 of Tancredi
Gioachino Rossini
Act 2 of La Sonnambula
Vincenzo Bellini
Le Nozze di Figaro - Sull' aria...che soave zefiretto
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
