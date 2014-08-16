RTÉ Vanbrugh QuartetFormed 1985
RTÉ Vanbrugh Quartet
1985
RTÉ Vanbrugh Quartet Biography (Wikipedia)
RTÉ Vanbrugh Quartet, also known as the RTÉ String Quartet is the resident string quartet to Raidió Teilifís Éireann, Ireland's national broadcasting service, and collectively artists in residence to University College Cork. The Quartet members are also founders of the internationally acclaimed West Cork Chamber Music Festival.
RTÉ Vanbrugh Quartet Tracks
String Quintet in C, G.310: 2nd mvt; Minuetto con moto-Trio
Luigi Boccherini
