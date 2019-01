RTÉ Vanbrugh Quartet, also known as the RTÉ String Quartet is the resident string quartet to Raidió Teilifís Éireann, Ireland's national broadcasting service, and collectively artists in residence to University College Cork. The Quartet members are also founders of the internationally acclaimed West Cork Chamber Music Festival.

