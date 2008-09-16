Andrei VolkonskyBorn 14 February 1933. Died 16 September 2008
Andrei Volkonsky
1933-02-14
Andrei Volkonsky Biography (Wikipedia)
Prince Andrei Mikhaylovich Volkonsky (also Andrey, André, Mikhailovich, Michailovich, Volkonski, Volkonskiy) (Russian: Андрей Михайлович Волконский; 14 February 1933 in Geneva, Switzerland – 16 September 2008 in Aix-en-Provence, France) was a Russian composer of classical music and harpsichordist. He was a key figure in Early Music Revival in Russia.
