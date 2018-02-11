Cliff Adams Singers
Cliff Adams Singers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d26ca8f5-8974-40f4-82f8-f9304173f021
Cliff Adams Singers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Cliff Adams Singers was a British male/female vocal group, known for ballads and novelty songs, and especially their regular performances on BBC Radio from the 1950s onwards. The ensemble was established in 1954 by Cliff Adams (21 August 1923 – 22 October 2001).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cliff Adams Singers Tracks
Sort by
I Love You Because
Cliff Adams Singers
I Love You Because
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Love You Because
Last played on
But Not For Me
Cliff Adams Singers
But Not For Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
But Not For Me
Last played on
TENDER TRAP / LOVE AND MARRIAGE
Cliff Adams Singers
TENDER TRAP / LOVE AND MARRIAGE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
They Say Its Wonderful
Cliff Adams Singers
They Say Its Wonderful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
They Say Its Wonderful
Last played on
Medley
Cliff Adams Singers
Medley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Medley
Last played on
New York/Chicago
Cliff Adams Singers
New York/Chicago
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New York/Chicago
Last played on
Sing Something Simple
Cliff Adams Singers
Sing Something Simple
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sing Something Simple
Last played on
Standing On The Corner
Cliff Adams Singers
Standing On The Corner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Standing On The Corner
Last played on
Something Stupid
Cliff Adams Singers
Something Stupid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Something Stupid
Last played on
Don't Fence Me In/I'm Bidin' My Time
Cliff Adams Singers
Don't Fence Me In/I'm Bidin' My Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christmas Alphabet
Cliff Adams Singers
Christmas Alphabet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christmas Alphabet
Last played on
Twelve Days of Christmas
Cliff Adams Singers
Twelve Days of Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Twelve Days of Christmas
Last played on
Wrap Your Troubles in Dreams
Cliff Adams Singers
Wrap Your Troubles in Dreams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nancy With The Laughing Face
Cliff Adams Singers
Nancy With The Laughing Face
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sing a Song of Sunbeams
Cliff Adams Singers
Sing a Song of Sunbeams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pennies from Heaven
Cliff Adams Singers
Pennies from Heaven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pennies from Heaven
Last played on
Gentle on my Mind
Cliff Adams Singers
Gentle on my Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gentle on my Mind
Last played on
Sing Something Simple
Cliff Adams Singers
Sing Something Simple
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sing Something Simple
Last played on
LITTLE DOLLY DAYDREAM / LILY OF LAGUNA
Cliff Adams Singers
LITTLE DOLLY DAYDREAM / LILY OF LAGUNA
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Home on the Range
Cliff Adams Singers
Home on the Range
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Home on the Range
Last played on
I COULDN'T SLEEP A WINK LAST NIGHT
Cliff Adams Singers
I COULDN'T SLEEP A WINK LAST NIGHT
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Left My Heart In An English Garden
Cliff Adams Singers
I Left My Heart In An English Garden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Left My Heart In An English Garden
Last played on
I'll get by
Cliff Adams Singers
I'll get by
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll get by
Last played on
Moonlight and roses
Cliff Adams Singers
Moonlight and roses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moonlight and roses
Last played on
Perfect Day
Cliff Adams Singers
Perfect Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Perfect Day
Last played on
Red River valley
Cliff Adams Singers
Red River valley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Red River valley
Last played on
Oh What A Beautiful Morning
Cliff Adams Singers
Oh What A Beautiful Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh What A Beautiful Morning
Last played on
Christmas medley
Cliff Adams Singers
Christmas medley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christmas medley
Last played on
Dance Ballerina Dance
Cliff Adams Singers
Dance Ballerina Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where the blue of the night
Cliff Adams Singers
Where the blue of the night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where the blue of the night
Last played on
Dear hearts and gentle people
Cliff Adams Singers
Dear hearts and gentle people
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dear hearts and gentle people
Last played on
Cliff Adams Singers Links
Back to artist