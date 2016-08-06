Peter SeiffertBorn 4 January 1954
Peter Seiffert
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1954-01-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d26bb6a0-ddd2-47fb-8b64-ce6282d6c1a8
Peter Seiffert Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Seiffert (born January 4, 1954, in Düsseldorf) is a German tenor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Peter Seiffert Tracks
Sort by
Tannhauser: "Willkommen, ungetreuer Mann!" and "Heil! Der Gnade Wunder Heil!"
Richard Wagner
Tannhauser: "Willkommen, ungetreuer Mann!" and "Heil! Der Gnade Wunder Heil!"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Tannhauser: "Willkommen, ungetreuer Mann!" and "Heil! Der Gnade Wunder Heil!"
Last played on
Tannhauser: Act III
Richard Wagner
Tannhauser: Act III
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Tannhauser: Act III
Last played on
Oberon - Opera In 3 Acts J.306 Finale from Act III
Carl Maria von Weber
Oberon - Opera In 3 Acts J.306 Finale from Act III
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgh.jpglink
Oberon - Opera In 3 Acts J.306 Finale from Act III
Orchestra
Last played on
Tristan und Isolde (Act 2)
Richard Wagner
Tristan und Isolde (Act 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240vsy.jpglink
Tristan und Isolde (Act 2)
Last played on
Peter Seiffert Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Maurice Ravel: Shéhérazade Extract (Prom 48)
-
Gareth Davies: how to make a melody soar
-
Schoenberg: Seht, die Sonne from 'Gurrelieder' (excerpt) (2017)
-
Britten: Les illuminations - Preview Clip
-
Tippett: Concerto for Double String Orchestra - Preview Clip
-
Tippett: The Mask of Time – Fanfare No. 5 - Preview Clip
-
Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition - Preview Clip
-
Sofia Gubaidulina: The Rider on the White Horse - Preview Clip
-
Borodin: Symphony No. 2 in B minor - Preview Clip
-
Glazunov: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B major - Preview Clip
Back to artist