Erik van LierBorn 6 April 1945
Erik van Lier
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1945-04-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d268caf7-8ccc-42e7-a50d-9f6e9b5a7ce5
Erik van Lier Tracks
Sort by
Don't Shoot The Banjo Player ('Cause We've Done It Already )
Allan Botschinsky
Don't Shoot The Banjo Player ('Cause We've Done It Already )
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Shoot The Banjo Player ('Cause We've Done It Already )
Last played on
Back to artist