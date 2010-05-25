Blood or Whiskey is an Irish band known for their mix of Celtic music with punk styles, who found success in the Irish and North American markets following tours there in the late 2000s.[citation needed]

Following a break, the band returned to the live circuit in April 2012. Likened often to Irish band The Pogues,[citation needed] however the band themselves state their influences to be more accurately described as a hybrid of The Dubliners meets The Clash.[citation needed]

Having released 2 EP's & 3 albums (Cashed Out On Culture still widely thought by some as an Irish gem), with tours of the East Coast of America (including one with Irish-American band the Dropkick Murphy's),[citation needed] a regular feature at the Rebellion Festival over the last 8 years (Morecambe, Dublin & Blackpool),[citation needed] and a tour of Japan under their belts,[citation needed] other career highlights included; supporting Stiff Little Fingers on a UK tour,[citation needed] opening for Manu Chao,[citation needed] Rancid,[citation needed] and The Pogues,[citation needed] playing Oxygen Festival in 2009,[citation needed] and Reading & Leeds in 2010.[citation needed]