Brandy Clark
Brandy Clark Biography (Wikipedia)
Brandy Lynn Clark (born October 9, 1975) is an American country music singer-songwriter. Her songs have been recorded by Sheryl Crow, Miranda Lambert, The Band Perry, Reba McEntire, LeAnn Rimes, Billy Currington, Darius Rucker, and Kacey Musgraves. She was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2015 Grammy Awards.
Brandy Clark Performances & Interviews
Brandy Clark - Mama's Broken Heart
2017-01-12
Brandy Clark performs in session for Another Country with Ricky Ross
Brandy Clark - Mama's Broken Heart
Brandy Clark - Hold My Hand
2017-01-12
Brandy Clark performs in session for Another Country with Ricky Ross
Brandy Clark - Hold My Hand
