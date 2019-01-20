Lorna BennettBorn 7 June 1952
Lorna Bennett
Lorna Bennett Biography (Wikipedia)
Lorna Bennett (born 7 June 1952 in Newton, Saint Elizabeth Parish, Jamaica) is a reggae singer who twice topped the Jamaican singles chart in the early 1970s, and who is best remembered for her reggae version of "Breakfast in Bed".
Lorna Bennett Tracks
Breakfast In Bed
Lorna Bennett
Breakfast In Bed
Breakfast In Bed
Stop, Look, Listen
Lorna Bennett
Stop, Look, Listen
Stop, Look, Listen
