Øystein JevanordBorn 16 September 1959
Øystein Jevanord
1959-09-16
Øystein Jevanord Biography (Wikipedia)
Øystein Jevanord (born 16 September 1959) is a Norwegian drummer.
He has played with the following bands:
Øystein Jevanord Tracks
