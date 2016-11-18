PitbullArmando Christian Pérez, American, aka Mr. 305. Born 15 January 1981
Pitbull Biography (Wikipedia)
Armando Christian Pérez (born January 15, 1981), known by the stage name Pitbull (also known as Mr. Worldwide), is an American rapper. His first recorded mainstream performance was on a solo track from Lil Jon's 2002 album Kings of Crunk. In 2004, Pitbull released his debut album M.I.A.M.I. under TVT Records. It included production producers Lil Jon and Jim Jonsin. Pitbull later released his second album El Mariel, in 2006 and his third, The Boatlift, in 2007. His fourth album, Rebelution (2009), included his breakthrough hit single "I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)", which peaked at number two on the US Billboard Hot 100.
After rebranding himself as a pop artist, Pitbull's next album, Planet Pit, featured his first US number one single "Give Me Everything". His 2013 track "Timber", topped the charts in twenty nations, including the US and UK. He performed the song "We Are One (Ole Ola)" along with Jennifer Lopez and Claudia Leitte, which served as the official theme of the 2014 FIFA World Cup.
Pitbull Tracks
Sort by
Give Me Everything (feat. Ne-Yo, Afrojack & Nayer)
Fireball (feat. John Ryan)
I Like It (feat. Pitbull)
I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)
Roof On fire
Birthday Sex (iSouth Remix) (feat. Pitbull, Trey Songz, Teairra Marí, Stat Quo & Ludacris)
Ocean To Ocean (feat. Rhea)
On The Floor (feat. Pitbull)
Timber (feat. Kesha)
I Know You Want Me
Alright (feat. Machel Montano)
DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love (feat. Pitbull)
International Love (feat. Chris Brown)
All Night Long
MOVE TO MIAMI (feat. Pitbull)
Culo (M3B x Tweguaros Remix)
Hey Ma
Bojangles
Gasolina (Remix) (feat. Lil Jon, Pitbull & N.O.R.E.)
Shake
Exotic (feat. Pitbull)
Latest Pitbull News
Pitbull Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"You can change your reality" - Will.i.am on his early life in the projects
-
will.i.am talks The Voice UK & Bollywood influences!
-
will.i.am chills with Preeya Kalidas
-
will.i.am discusses Black Eyed Peas reunion
-
'It's a banter-thon!!' - Paloma Faith and will.i.am on the new season of The Voice
-
will.i.am & Jermain Jackman from The Voice UK chat to Twin & Yasmin