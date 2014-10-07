Roland BaderBorn 24 August 1938
Roland Bader
1938-08-24
Roland Bader Biography (Wikipedia)
Roland Bader (born 24 August 1938) is a German choral conductor and music director. He is the principal guest conductor of the Kraków Philharmonic Orchestra and the Opera Krakowska, officially authorized as representative for their guest performances in Germany and Switzerland. Since 1988 he is the visiting professor at the Toho Gakuen School of Music in Tokyo, where in 1989 he was awarded the distinction of the Professor Honoris Causa in Humanistic Disciplines.
Roland Bader Tracks
Overture in C major
Joachim, Maastricht Philharmonic Orchestra & Roland Bader
Overture in C major
Overture in C major
Composer
Orchestra
Last played on
Requiem Op. 144b
Max Reger
Requiem Op. 144b
Requiem Op. 144b
Last played on
Mass in C major K.115, E.C2, attrib. WA Mozart - Agnus Dei
Berlin Cathedral Choir, Leopold Mozart, Arleen Augér, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Gabriele Schreckenbach, Horst Laubenthal, Barry McDaniel & Roland Bader
Mass in C major K.115, E.C2, attrib. WA Mozart - Agnus Dei
Mass in C major K.115, E.C2, attrib. WA Mozart - Agnus Dei
Performer
Last played on
Mass in C major K.115, E.C2, attrib. WA Mozart - Benedictus
Berlin Cathedral Choir, Leopold Mozart, Arleen Augér, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Gabriele Schreckenbach, Horst Laubenthal, Barry McDaniel & Roland Bader
Mass in C major K.115, E.C2, attrib. WA Mozart - Benedictus
Mass in C major K.115, E.C2, attrib. WA Mozart - Benedictus
Performer
Last played on
