Roland Bader (born 24 August 1938) is a German choral conductor and music director. He is the principal guest conductor of the Kraków Philharmonic Orchestra and the Opera Krakowska, officially authorized as representative for their guest performances in Germany and Switzerland. Since 1988 he is the visiting professor at the Toho Gakuen School of Music in Tokyo, where in 1989 he was awarded the distinction of the Professor Honoris Causa in Humanistic Disciplines.