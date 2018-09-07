Nitzer Ebb
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1982
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d260c14e-2ef1-4d3d-8739-70d517efac8a
Nitzer Ebb Biography (Wikipedia)
Nitzer Ebb are a British EBM group formed in 1982 by Essex school friends Vaughan "Bon" Harris (programming, synthesizers, drums, vocals), Douglas McCarthy (vocals), and David Gooday (drums).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nitzer Ebb Tracks
Sort by
Hearts and Minds (Radio Edit)
Nitzer Ebb
Hearts and Minds (Radio Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Join In The Chant
Nitzer Ebb
Join In The Chant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Join In The Chant
Last played on
Control (I'm Here)
Nitzer Ebb
Control (I'm Here)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Control (I'm Here)
Last played on
Shame (Mix 2)
Nitzer Ebb
Shame (Mix 2)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shame (Mix 2)
Last played on
Join In The Chant (Instrumental)
Nitzer Ebb
Join In The Chant (Instrumental)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Join In The Chant (Instrumental)
Last played on
Shame
Nitzer Ebb
Shame
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shame
Last played on
Let Your Body Learn
Nitzer Ebb
Let Your Body Learn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let Your Body Learn
Last played on
Nitzer Ebb Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist