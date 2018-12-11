Bob DiPieroAward-winning American country music songwriter
Bob DiPiero (born March 3, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio) is an American country music songwriter. He has written 15 US number one hits and several Top 20 single for Tim McGraw, The Oak Ridge Boys, Reba McEntire, Vince Gill, Faith Hill, Shenandoah, Neal McCoy, Highway 101, Restless Heart, Ricochet, John Anderson, Montgomery Gentry, Brooks & Dunn, George Strait, Pam Tillis, Martina McBride, Trace Adkins, Travis Tritt, Bryan White, Billy Currington, Etta James, Delbert McClinton, Van Zant, Tanya Tucker, Patty Loveless, and many others.
- Bob DiPiero: The story of Blue Clear Skyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01dxrp8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01dxrp8.jpg2013-08-09T11:37:00.000ZBob DiPiero speaks about the story behind the track Blue Clear Sky.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01dxrpp
Bob DiPiero: The story of Blue Clear Sky
Bob DiPiero Tracks
Gone
Bob DiPiero
Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gone
The Church on Cumberland Road
Bob DiPiero
The Church on Cumberland Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Clear Sky
Bob DiPiero
Blue Clear Sky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Clear Sky
Southern Voice
Bob DiPiero
Southern Voice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Southern Voice
