Kay StarrBorn 21 July 1922. Died 3 November 2016
Kay Starr
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1922-07-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d25d395a-3891-4243-9a05-8308ad24969d
Kay Starr Biography (Wikipedia)
Katherine Laverne Starks (July 21, 1922 – November 3, 2016), known professionally as Kay Starr, was an American pop and jazz singer who enjoyed considerable success in the late 1940s and 1950s. She is best remembered for introducing two songs that became No. 1 hits "Wheel of Fortune" in 1951 and "(The) Rock and Roll Waltz" in 1955.
Starr was successful in every field of music she tried, such as jazz, pop, and country; but her roots were in jazz. Billie Holiday called her "the only white woman who could sing the blues."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kay Starr Tracks
Sort by
Wheel of Fortune
Kay Starr
Wheel of Fortune
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wxxv2.jpglink
Comes Along A Love
Kay Starr
Comes Along A Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Comes Along A Love
Last played on
Everybody's Waitin For The Man With The Bag
Kay Starr
Everybody's Waitin For The Man With The Bag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Rock & Roll Waltz
Kay Starr
The Rock & Roll Waltz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Rock & Roll Waltz
Last played on
More Than You Know
Kay Starr
More Than You Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
More Than You Know
Last played on
Side By Side
Kay Starr
Side By Side
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Side By Side
Last played on
PS I Love You
Kay Starr
PS I Love You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
PS I Love You
Last played on
It's The First Time (I've Ever Given My Heart)
Kay Starr
It's The First Time (I've Ever Given My Heart)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breezin' Along With The Breeze
Kay Starr
Breezin' Along With The Breeze
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breezin' Along With The Breeze
Last played on
It Had To Be You
Kay Starr
It Had To Be You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Had To Be You
Last played on
You Always Hurt The Ones You Love
Kay Starr
You Always Hurt The Ones You Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Always Hurt The Ones You Love
Last played on
Happy Days And Lonely Nights
Kay Starr
Happy Days And Lonely Nights
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Happy Days And Lonely Nights
Last played on
You Always Hurt The Ones You Love
Kay Starr
You Always Hurt The Ones You Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Always Hurt The Ones You Love
Last played on
Half A Photograph
Kay Starr
Half A Photograph
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Half A Photograph
Last played on
You Were Only Fooling (While I Was Falling In Love)
Kay Starr
You Were Only Fooling (While I Was Falling In Love)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mama Goes Where Papa Goes
Kay Starr
Mama Goes Where Papa Goes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mama Goes Where Papa Goes
Last played on
Between A Kiss And A Sigh
Kay Starr
Between A Kiss And A Sigh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Between A Kiss And A Sigh
Last played on
Please Dont Talk About Me When Im Gone
Kay Starr
Please Dont Talk About Me When Im Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Please Dont Talk About Me When Im Gone
Last played on
Playlists featuring Kay Starr
Kay Starr Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist