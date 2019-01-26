Avelino
Avelino Biography (Wikipedia)
Achi Avelino (born 4 June 1993), better known mononymously by his stage name Avelino, is an English rapper of Congolese descent from Tottenham, London, known for his "unique tone" and "deep wordplay".
Avelino Performances & Interviews
Avelino Tracks
So Fine (feat. Haile)
Avelino
Boasy (feat. Not3s)
Avelino
London Calling (feat. Skrapz, Avelino, Asco, Loski & AJ Tracey)
GRM
Performer
1 In a Million
Avelino
Energy (feat. Skepta & Stormzy)
Avelino
U Can Stand Up (feat. Dave)
Avelino
Boasy (1Xtra Live Lounge, 31 Aug 2018) (feat. Not3s)
Avelino
Bugatti vs. 1 in a Million
Natty O & Avelino
Performer
NewwMachine (feat. Avelino & CallMeTheKidd)
One Acen
Featured Artist
Facts
Avelino
One Shot (Remix) (feat. Yungen & Avelino)
Mabel
Performer
