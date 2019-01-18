MaxwellUS soul/R&B singer-songwriter. Born 23 May 1973
Maxwell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqspz.jpg
1973-05-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d252cca8-8214-43e5-b81a-101eb4a1447e
Maxwell Biography (Wikipedia)
Gerald Maxwell Rivera (born May 23, 1973), also known by his stage name Maxwell, is an American singer-songwriter, record producer, and actor. Along with fellow musicians D'Angelo and Erykah Badu, Maxwell has been credited with helping to shape what has been termed the "neo soul" movement that rose to prominence during the late 1990s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Maxwell Tracks
Sort by
Im From A Place
Ruff Sqwad
Im From A Place
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049twyz.jpglink
Im From A Place
Last played on
Ascension (Don't Ever Wonder)
Maxwell
Ascension (Don't Ever Wonder)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqspz.jpglink
Ascension (Don't Ever Wonder)
Last played on
Ascension
Maxwell
Ascension
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqspz.jpglink
Ascension
Last played on
Pretty Wings
Maxwell
Pretty Wings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqspz.jpglink
Pretty Wings
Last played on
Fistful Of Tears
Maxwell
Fistful Of Tears
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqspz.jpglink
Fistful Of Tears
Last played on
Get To Know Ya
Maxwell
Get To Know Ya
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqspz.jpglink
Get To Know Ya
Last played on
... Til The Cops Come Knockin'
Maxwell
... Til The Cops Come Knockin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqspz.jpglink
... Til The Cops Come Knockin'
Last played on
Fire We Make (feat. Maxwell)
Alicia Keys
Fire We Make (feat. Maxwell)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6n8.jpglink
Fire We Make (feat. Maxwell)
Last played on
Sumthin' Sumthin'
Maxwell
Sumthin' Sumthin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqspz.jpglink
Sumthin' Sumthin'
Last played on
Fortunate
Maxwell
Fortunate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqspz.jpglink
Fortunate
Last played on
This Woman's Work
Maxwell
This Woman's Work
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btz0t.jpglink
This Woman's Work
Last played on
Ascension (aywy. & Sh?m Edit)
Maxwell
Ascension (aywy. & Sh?m Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqspz.jpglink
Ascension (aywy. & Sh?m Edit)
Last played on
Dancewitme
Maxwell
Dancewitme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqspz.jpglink
Dancewitme
Last played on
This Woman's Work (Live From MTV Unplugged)
Maxwell
This Woman's Work (Live From MTV Unplugged)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqspz.jpglink
Lake By the Ocean
Maxwell
Lake By the Ocean
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqspz.jpglink
Lake By the Ocean
Last played on
Lost
Maxwell
Lost
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqspz.jpglink
Lost
Last played on
Playlists featuring Maxwell
Maxwell Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist