Jim MurrayGuitarist
Jim Murray
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d25110b1-b30a-4c5f-b034-b3b7517e449c
Jim Murray Tracks
Sort by
Gaffo's Ball
Sharon Shannon
Gaffo's Ball
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr2z.jpglink
Gaffo's Ball
Last played on
An Lon Dubh Is An Cheirseach
Séamus Begley
An Lon Dubh Is An Cheirseach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
An Lon Dubh Is An Cheirseach
Last played on
The Jewels of the Ocean / Lizzie in the Low Ground
Frankie Gavin
The Jewels of the Ocean / Lizzie in the Low Ground
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5nr.jpglink
The Jewels of the Ocean / Lizzie in the Low Ground
Last played on
Calum's Road
Jim Murray
Calum's Road
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5nr.jpglink
Calum's Road
Last played on
Gaffo's Ball
Sharon Shannon
Gaffo's Ball
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr2z.jpglink
Gaffo's Ball
Last played on
Bhan Oig
Jim Murray
Bhan Oig
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bhan Oig
Performer
Last played on
Calums Road
Sharon Shannon
Calums Road
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr2z.jpglink
Calums Road
Last played on
An Lòn Dubh Is an Cheirseach
Jim Murray
An Lòn Dubh Is an Cheirseach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
An Lòn Dubh Is an Cheirseach
Performer
Last played on
Far From Home / The Sally Gardens / The Sligo Maid
John Carty
Far From Home / The Sally Gardens / The Sligo Maid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Far From Home / The Sally Gardens / The Sligo Maid
Last played on
The Clare Reel / An Coilleach
Sharon Shannon
The Clare Reel / An Coilleach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr2z.jpglink
The Clare Reel / An Coilleach
Last played on
Billy In The Low Ground / Lost Girl
Frankie Gavin
Billy In The Low Ground / Lost Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5nr.jpglink
Billy In The Low Ground / Lost Girl
Last played on
De Do Bheatha/Where's The Cat/Brosna/Rein Us Up
Jim Murray
De Do Bheatha/Where's The Cat/Brosna/Rein Us Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
De Do Bheatha/Where's The Cat/Brosna/Rein Us Up
Performer
Last played on
Far From Home / The Sally Gardens / The Sligo Maid
John Carty
Far From Home / The Sally Gardens / The Sligo Maid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Far From Home / The Sally Gardens / The Sligo Maid
Last played on
The Jewels of the Ocean
Sharon Shannon
The Jewels of the Ocean
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr2z.jpglink
The Jewels of the Ocean
Last played on
Freemount Bypass / Machair At Dawn
Sharon Shannon
Freemount Bypass / Machair At Dawn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr2z.jpglink
Freemount Bypass / Machair At Dawn
Last played on
Farewell to Whalley Range
Sharon Shannon
Farewell to Whalley Range
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr2z.jpglink
Farewell to Whalley Range
Last played on
Bhan Oig
Séamus Begley
Bhan Oig
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bhan Oig
Last played on
Back to artist