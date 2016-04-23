Jimmy WoodeBorn 23 September 1926. Died 23 April 2005
Jimmy Woode
1926-09-23
Jimmy Woode Biography (Wikipedia)
James Bryant Woode (September 23, 1926 – April 23, 2005) was an American jazz bassist.
Jimmy Woode Tracks
Star Crossed Lovers
Duke Ellington
Duke Ellington
Star Crossed Lovers
Last played on
Way Early Subtone
Duke Ellington
Duke Ellington
Way Early Subtone
Last played on
Madness in Great Ones
Duke Ellington
Duke Ellington
Madness in Great Ones
Last played on
Lady Mac
Duke Ellington
Lady Mac
Lady Mac
Last played on
Up and Down, Up and Down (I Will Lead Them Up and Down)
Duke Ellington
Duke Ellington
Up and Down, Up and Down (I Will Lead Them Up and Down)
Last played on
Juniflip (Alhambra Theatre, Paris, 1958)
Duke Ellington
Duke Ellington
Juniflip (Alhambra Theatre, Paris, 1958)
Last played on
Diminuendo and Crescendo in Blue (Live At Newport 1956)
Duke Ellington
Duke Ellington
Diminuendo and Crescendo in Blue (Live At Newport 1956)
Last played on
Prima Bara Dubla
Duke Ellington
Duke Ellington
Prima Bara Dubla
Last played on
Take The A Train
John Sanders, Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington, Clark Terry, Willie Cook, William "Cat" Anderson, Ray Nance, Harold Baker, Quentin Jackson, Britt Woodman & Jimmy Hamilton
Take The A Train
Take The A Train
Performer
Last played on
Man From Potter's Crossing
Jimmy Woode
Jimmy Woode
Man From Potter's Crossing
Last played on
