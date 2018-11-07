Jessie J Biography (BBC)
London pop singer-songwriter Jessie J (Jessica Cornish), came to prominence with her 2010 debut single, Do it Like a Dude, but there were signs long before that she was going to become a star. Aged just 11, she was cast in Andrew Lloyd Webber's West End production of Whistle Down the Wind and she won Best Pop Singer in the TV show Britain's Brilliant Prodigies four years later, after which she studied at the BRIT School in Croydon.
Jessie performed an acoustic version of Price Tag, the follow-up single to Do it Like a Dude, on Later… with Jools Holland in November 2010, and subsequently won both the BBC Sound of 2011 poll and the 2011 Brits Critics’ Choice award. When Price Tag, featuring rapper B.o.B, was released on 25 January 2011 it went to No.1 in the UK and 18 other countries. Her debut album, Who You Are, released a month later was held off the top spot by Adele’s 21, but was certified quadruple platinum in the UK by August 2013. Four other singles were released from the album, all of which were hits, resulting in Jessie becoming the first British female artist to have six Top 10s from a single album.
Jessie toured throughout 2011, performed at the Big Weekend in Carlisle and Glastonbury, and ended the year singing Price Tag on Jools' Annual Hootenanny. She began a two-year tenure as a judge on The Voice in 2012 and released her second album Alive in September 2013, which she supported with an arena tour.
As an artist equally capable of writing and performing pop, RnB and soul, Jessie J has always found an audience in the US, but became a bona fide star in the States with Bang Bang in 2014, which she recorded with Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj. It became the lead single for her third album, Sweet Talker, her first US Top 10.
Jessie’s songs have been recorded by numerous other stars, including Miley Cyrus (Party in the USA) and Chris Brown (I Need This). Both were released before Jessie achieved success as an artist in her own right.
Jessie J Biography (Wikipedia)
Jessica Ellen Cornish (born 27 March 1988), known professionally as Jessie J, is an English singer and songwriter. Born and raised in London, she began her career on stage, aged 11, with a role in the West End musical Whistle Down the Wind. She studied at the BRIT School before signing with Gut Records and striking a songwriting deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing.
After signing with Universal Republic, Jessie J came to prominence following the release of her debut single "Do It Like a Dude". Her next song "Price Tag" topped the charts in nineteen countries including the UK and was followed by the release of her debut album Who You Are (2011), which charted at number two in the UK. Other releases from the album included "Nobody's Perfect", "Who You Are", "Domino" and "Laserlight", which all charted within the top 10 in the UK Singles Chart, making Jessie J the first British female artist to have six top ten singles from a studio album. "Domino" also resulted in further international chart success, peaking at number six on the US Billboard Hot 100 and becoming her second number-one single in the UK. In 2012, Jessie J performed at the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Concert outside Buckingham Palace in June, as well as the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games in London on 12 August.
- Jessie J pops in to see Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0274zrg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0274zrg.jpg2014-09-22T17:00:00.000ZJessie visits the Big Show to discuss her new single, her health regime and tour demands.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p027501k
Jessie J pops in to see Steve Wright
- Jessie J chats with Clara Amfohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02541xs.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02541xs.jpg2014-08-20T12:42:00.000ZJessie gives Clara some insider info about her new album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02541y2
Jessie J chats with Clara Amfo
- Jessie J - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01s2qnj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01s2qnj.jpg2013-08-26T05:30:00.000ZZoe speaks to Jessie J to about her upcoming appearance at Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01fqzrc
Jessie J - Interview
- Jessie J chats to Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01dqydv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01dqydv.jpg2013-08-05T15:07:00.000ZJessie J talks about choosing to leave The Voice, touring and her new single It's My Partyhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01dqyfp
Jessie J chats to Steve Wright
- Jessie J chats to Grimmyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019np9q.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019np9q.jpg2013-05-28T16:40:00.000ZJessie J is in the studio to catch up with Grimmy.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p019np9s
Jessie J chats to Grimmy
- Jessie J and Sir Tom Jones on The Voicehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0174nhl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0174nhl.jpg2013-03-29T15:43:00.000ZSimon chats to Jessie J and Sir Tom Jones about the return of The Voice.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0171mhd
Jessie J and Sir Tom Jones on The Voice
Jessie J Tracks
Sort by
Domino
Price Tag (feat. B.o.B)
Price Tag (Radio Edit)
Remember Me (feat. Jessie J)
Who You Are
Bang Bang
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2015
Radio 1's Teen Awards: 2013
Live Lounge: Jessie J
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2013
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2012
Latest Jessie J News
Jessie J Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Meghan Trainor: "I love these new songs so much I just want them all to be heard"
-
Bebe Rexha takes the 'What Would Britney Do?' test (and more!)
-
Meghan Trainor - Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2016 Highlights
-
Meghan Trainor chats to Steve Wright
-
Meghan Trainor: "We had 'All About That Bass' for 9 months but no one would cut it"
-
Meghan Trainor - Tracks of My Years