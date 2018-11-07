London pop singer-songwriter Jessie J (Jessica Cornish), came to prominence with her 2010 debut single, Do it Like a Dude, but there were signs long before that she was going to become a star. Aged just 11, she was cast in Andrew Lloyd Webber's West End production of Whistle Down the Wind and she won Best Pop Singer in the TV show Britain's Brilliant Prodigies four years later, after which she studied at the BRIT School in Croydon.

Jessie performed an acoustic version of Price Tag, the follow-up single to Do it Like a Dude, on Later… with Jools Holland in November 2010, and subsequently won both the BBC Sound of 2011 poll and the 2011 Brits Critics’ Choice award. When Price Tag, featuring rapper B.o.B, was released on 25 January 2011 it went to No.1 in the UK and 18 other countries. Her debut album, Who You Are, released a month later was held off the top spot by Adele’s 21, but was certified quadruple platinum in the UK by August 2013. Four other singles were released from the album, all of which were hits, resulting in Jessie becoming the first British female artist to have six Top 10s from a single album.

Jessie toured throughout 2011, performed at the Big Weekend in Carlisle and Glastonbury, and ended the year singing Price Tag on Jools' Annual Hootenanny. She began a two-year tenure as a judge on The Voice in 2012 and released her second album Alive in September 2013, which she supported with an arena tour.

As an artist equally capable of writing and performing pop, RnB and soul, Jessie J has always found an audience in the US, but became a bona fide star in the States with Bang Bang in 2014, which she recorded with Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj. It became the lead single for her third album, Sweet Talker, her first US Top 10.

Jessie’s songs have been recorded by numerous other stars, including Miley Cyrus (Party in the USA) and Chris Brown (I Need This). Both were released before Jessie achieved success as an artist in her own right.