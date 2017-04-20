Marianne SchroederBorn 1949
Marianne Schroeder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1949
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d24d5a0c-5676-431d-a8da-b46f8ff1f3d0
Marianne Schroeder Biography (Wikipedia)
Marianne Schroeder (born 1949 in Reiden) is a Swiss pianist and composer. She studied with Giacinto Scelsi. She played at Carnegie Hall, Lucerne Festival and Théâtre des Champs-Élysées. She worked with John Cage and Shigeru Kan-no.
She is a member of the Groupe Lacroix [de] and as such is specialized in contemporary classical music. As a member of the Groupe Lacroix she has worked with international musicians, such as the Ensemble Sortisatio.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marianne Schroeder Tracks
Sort by
Klavierstuck VIII (1954)
Marianne Schroeder
Klavierstuck VIII (1954)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Klavierstuck VIII (1954)
Last played on
Back to artist