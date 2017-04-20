Marianne Schroeder (born 1949 in Reiden) is a Swiss pianist and composer. She studied with Giacinto Scelsi. She played at Carnegie Hall, Lucerne Festival and Théâtre des Champs-Élysées. She worked with John Cage and Shigeru Kan-no.

She is a member of the Groupe Lacroix [de] and as such is specialized in contemporary classical music. As a member of the Groupe Lacroix she has worked with international musicians, such as the Ensemble Sortisatio.