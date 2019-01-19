Clarence CarterBorn 14 January 1936
Clarence Carter
1936-01-14
Clarence Carter Biography (Wikipedia)
Clarence George Carter (born January 14, 1936) is an American blues and soul singer, musician, songwriter and record producer. His most successful records included "Slip Away" (1968), "Back Door Santa", "Too Weak to Fight", "Patches" (1970), and "Strokin'" (1985).
