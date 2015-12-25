Henrik RungBorn 31 March 1807. Died 12 December 1871
1807-03-31
Henrik Rung Biography (Wikipedia)
Henrik Rung (March 30, 1807 - December 12, 1871) was a Danish composer. His son Frederik Rung was also a composer and his daughter Sophie Keller was an opera singer at the Royal Danish Theatre.
Kimer, I klokker (Chime, you bells)
Kimer, I klokker (Chime, you bells)
Kimer, I klokker (Chime, you bells)
