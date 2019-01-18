Christine Chin (born 1974), better known by her stage name Sasha, is a Jamaican musician, deejay and dancehall recording artist, presently recording gospel music under the name Sista Sasha.

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, she was raised in Brooklyn. Her first big hit was "Kill the Bitch" while she was still in her teens. In 1998, she wrote "Dat Sexy Body", composed on a variation of the "Bookshelf" riddim, which was later remixed with famous reggaeton artist Ivy Queen. Her biggest hit is "I'm Still in Love with You" with fellow dancehall musician Sean Paul.

In the 2000s she started a hair salon business. She became a Christian in 2008 and changed her stage name, and stated that she would no longer perform the songs that made her famous.