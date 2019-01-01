Carlos MontoyaBorn 13 December 1903. Died 3 March 1993
Carlos Montoya
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1903-12-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d241d75d-921f-4cfe-b2e0-da977f5f679d
Carlos Montoya Biography (Wikipedia)
Carlos García Montoya (13 December 1903 – 3 March 1993) in Madrid, Spain, was a prominent flamenco guitarist and a founder of the modern-day popular flamenco style of music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carlos Montoya Tracks
Sort by
Alorno y Verdial
Carlos Montoya
Alorno y Verdial
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alorno y Verdial
Last played on
Temas en Farruca
Carlos Montoya
Temas en Farruca
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Temas en Farruca
Last played on
Carlos Montoya Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist